AAU Junior Olympics underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Junior Olympics are in town with some top athletes from around the country.

It’s all happening at the Abilene Christian University track.

The official title is the Amateur Athletic Unions Track and Field Events, and it’s taking place all weekend at ACU.

This is the 6th year for Abilene to play host to some amazing young athletes.

“It’s really hard to try and concentrate and trying to beat your goals and try and beat other people,” 9-year-old competitor Julissa says.

“Kids train for this all year,” says coach and parent Shane Hailey. “They’ve won lots of ribbons and lots of medals, but this is what its all about.”

Julissa won first place in the javelin competition Thursday morning and has advanced to the next competition in North Carolina.

Many other kiddos will be competing throughout the weekend and the public is invited to come and cheer the kids on.