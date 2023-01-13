ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former Dyess Base Commander Michael Bob Starr has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbot to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC).

The commissions goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations. The commissioners are also tasked with encouraging defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Courtesy of the United States Air Force

Starr has received a Bachelor of Economics from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master of Business and Government Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Master of Art and Science from Air University.

Starr resides in Abilene and served 23 years in the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he was the executive director of Global Samaritan Resources until his full retirement in 2021. He told BigCountryHomepage that he is honored to be chosen for his new position as a member of the TMPC.

“I’m very grateful to Governor Abbott for appointing me to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission. When I commanded the 7th Bomb Wing, I considered the TMPC to be one of my key partners and an extremely effective advocate, not only for Dyess Air Force Base, but for all military installations in Texas. I’m honored to represent the community of Abilene and serve the State of Texas in this important work,” Starr expressed.

Starr also serves as the founder, director and head coach of Abilene Sport Fencing and is an executive committee member of the Abilene Regional Growth Alliance. He will start his journey as a commissioner in February for a two year term.