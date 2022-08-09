Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Beto O’Rourke has not confirmed his participation in the debate.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KTAB/KRBC.

Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.

If they both agree on a time and date, the candidates will debate on the campus of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

KTAB/KRBC will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across Texas.

There are other candidates on the ballot for governor – but this debate will focus on Abbott and O’Rourke.

Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.