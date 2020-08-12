Abilene 2020 Beer Summit canceled amid pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Beer Summit originally scheduled for September 2020 has been canceled.

According to a social media post, the event as been canceled due to the ‘unknowns,’ making it harder to commit to planning and hosting the event. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe,” said event organizers.

The Abilene beer summit consisted of 125 craft beers from breweries all over the world. In past years the event brought over 2,000 attendees sampling a variety of brews.

Event organizers plan to come back the next year with exciting new changes.