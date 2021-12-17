Abilene ’80s arcade enjoying early success with community

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On October 31, Emanuel and Candy Huerta opened Retro World Arcade, their longtime project and love letter to the ’80s. In the near month and a half they’ve been in operation, they’ve gathered quite a local following.

Retro Wold Arcade interior

“We’ve been really, really blessed these past two months,” says co-owner Candy Acosta-Huerta.

“The Abilene community has taken a strong liking towards it. I’m guessing it was something that was well needed in the Abilene area,” says Co-owner Emanuel Huerta.

Those that came of age in the ’80s’ like Amos Van Horn’ are able to step back in time so to speak. Van Horn says the arcades he remembers growing up in are so much more than a room full of games.

“It was more of an experience, it wasn’t just about the games, and I think that’s really kind of what they really pulled off here really well,” Van Horn says.

That experience can now be shared with new generations, as Emanuel and Candy’s children help run the family business by testing games, checking the front door, and whatever else needs to be done.

Their oldest, Damien, says he enjoys the work and could see himself going into the family business down the road.

“I always see a father or son bonding together with a game, and that just brings joy because that’s our main goal,” Damien says.

From the music and decor to the games that line the walls, just about every detail is ’80s accurate, but Retro World does not operate on the quarter system. A flat fee at the door grants free play access to every game in the building.

Emanuel says that a future secondary location is a very real possibility given the positive community response they’ve already seen, although for now they are looking forward to establishing their monthly high score contests, gaming tournaments, and retro gaming swap meets.

Updates and more information can be found on the Retro World Arcade Facebook page.