ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISD are proud to have 9-year-old Elsie Stark representing the Key City in season 12 of Kids Baking Championship!

At nine years old, Wylie ISDs Elsie Stark (of Elsie’s Awesome Sweets & Treats) is the youngest contestant among her 11 other competitors.

This high-stakes baking competition is hosted by actress Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at a Time, Claire, Hot in Cleveland) and pastry chef-turned veteran cooking competition judge Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes, Duff: Ace of Taste, Kids Baking Championship), and promises the champion the title, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and a grand prize of $25,000.

The show has already filmed and a winner has been announced privately, but none of the contestants are spilling the beans!

The first installment of the 10-episode season premiers Monday, January 1, 2024, and a 2-episode finale will air February 26. This season’s theme, cleverly titled ‘Bake to School,’ is centered around the classroom. The Food Network teased some challenges involving picture day portrait cakes, ‘cafeteria lunch dessert imposters,’ and more incredible goodies.