ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With yet another heatwave upon us, air conditioning units are being put the test across Abilene – some even past their breaking points.

One Abilene business owner said getting broken units repaired has brought another issue for those just trying to stay cool this summer amid ongoing parts shortages.

“We’ve never been in this situation where we can’t get any equipment from somebody, that I can remember,” said Tom Hawkins, owner of Hawkins Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc.

Hawkins told KTAB/KRBC ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues hit his industry hard since the height of the pandemic, but worsened over the last eight months.

“Material supplies are short, parts are short. It makes a job so much harder,” explained Hawkins. “I’ve been seven weeks out from one job, except for one condensing unit, it was supposed to be delivered in June and now they just pushed it out to July.”

As the heat exacerbates demand for functional A/C units, Hawkins encourages those with working systems to continue regular maintenance. Doing so could prevent a breakdown as this triple-digit summer continues.

“Have a good technician come twice a year in the spring and fall,” Hawkins advised. “Check the equipment, clean it. That equipment will last a whole lot longer.”