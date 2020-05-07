Abilene adds mobile COVID-19 testing date May 11

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another mobile COVID-19 testing date has been set in Abilene.

The city says mobile testing for COVID-19 will take place at the Abilene Health District facility from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Tests will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.

The city says those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened:

  • fever and/or chills
  • cough
  • fatigue
  • body aches
  • muscle/joint pain
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • headaches
  • nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • nasal congestion
  • loss of taste and/or smell

