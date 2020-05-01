Abilene adopts state guidelines for reopening

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Holding their special called meeting in two parts due to a Zoom mishap, the Abilene City Council met Thursday to discuss the changes that will need to be made to coordinate the city’s reopening plan with those decreed by Governor Greg Abbott.

“Our ability to change these, or provide stricter or looser interpretations do not exist, based of the Governor’s press conference”, explained City Manager Robert Hanna. “We’ll let the legal eagles debate that.”

That means at 11:59 pm Thursday, just one minute before the month of May begins, Abilene will be navigating the reopening process at the same pace as the State of Texas. Restaurants, non-essential retail, movie theaters, and more will open with reduced capacity as outlined by Governor Abbott.

Hanna also revealed the timeline for several city buildings and services coming back online. The Abilene Zoo will reopen May 18, along with the Main branch and South branch of the Abilene Library. The southern location will be dependent on the reopening of the surrounding mall.

Splashpads, playgrounds, and similar structures will reopen during the second phase of the state plan. One notable exception is Adventure Cove, due to budget concerns.

“I have serious concerns Adventure Cove will not be able to open this year at all based off the costs associated with running Adventure Cove”, said Hanna. “We have had to make some cuts to our budget, and that is one of them. If we can, we will. But a large part of it is going to depend on what sales tax does this month, and what it does the following month.”

After a hiatus, some final discussion and the vote came in the afternoon. All council members voted for the change to the declaration of disaster, with the exception of Councilman Weldon Hurt. He believes all businesses are essential, and should be allowed to open if they can do so in a safe manner.

Hurt explained the reasoning behind his vote: “I just believe we are losing rights as Texans. I am not telling everybody to not abide by the guidelines. It was just a protest vote to protect those businesses to try to get them opened up.”

With the vote’s passage, Abilene will be following state guidelines in May to get closer to being back to normal.