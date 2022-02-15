ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Behind every run the Abilene air tankers make over state wildfires, there’s a pit crew of sorts making sure the pilots don’t have to worry about refueling and refilling on firefighting chemicals so that they can get back out there and hit as many blazes as possible.

“It’s like a well-orchestrated machine, I guess you’d say. If you didn’t have us here on the ground, it would be chaos,” says U.S. Forest Service Air Tanker Base Manager Trainee Tony Dolbear.

The U.S. and Texas A&M Forest Service have a base at Abilene Aero right near the Abilene Regional Airport, where they refuel large and small tankers day in and day out.

“We have days where we don’t do much and we have days like today where its 100 miles per hour all day long,” Dolbear says.

The Abilene Aero tanker base is one of the more prominent bases, servicing fires in most of west Texas and north to the Panhandle, according to Dolbear.

Lately the fires have become more frequent as Texas continues to see dry windy days. This translates to many planes in need of fueling.

On February 15, the Abilene base helped refuel planes for 15 wildfires across the state, an unusual number for a single day, according to staff.