Abilene airport looking for marketing help to boost business for direct flight to Houston

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City of Abilene Director of Aviation Don Green is looking to increase usage of the airline service between Abilene and Houston.

The SkyWest United Express has been operating since Oct. 2020.

“There’s some people in the community who don’t know about it,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

Green recognizes starting the service during a pandemic was not ideal.

“It was our only opportunity to get the service here because if we had tried now as we’re coming out, there’s no aircraft or crews available for it,” said Green.

He says it’s important the city continues to secure the investments made into the airport.

“We’re competing with other markets to keep the service here. The service is still growing, it is growing, but it is still weaker than established markets,” said Green.

Green will be asking the city council to approve $120,000 from COVID-19 grants to aid in marketing.

“We need additional marketing help to get the word out to folks and encourage them to fly the United service,” said Green.

Of the $120,000 that’s being requested, $60,000 would be allotted for the first three months, and if it is successful, the remainder would be used for an additional three months.

“I think it’s important to market our airport,” said Hanna.

Residents may see more billboards, radio ads, or even ads online if they’re looking to travel.

Abilene City Council meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.