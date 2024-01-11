ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The number of people flying out of Abilene Regional Airport is way up this month and even has reached pre-pandemic levels.

Don Green, the transportation director for the City of Abilene, has reported a significant increase in air travel. In December 2023, there was a 46% rise in the number of people flying compared to December 2022. Moreover, there was a 12% increase in air travel throughout the year 2023 as compared to 2022.

Green said that puts flights above pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and added that is the benchmark for airports across the country.

“Again, remember, we have more seats in our market than we did in December of ’22 because we have larger aircraft and we have more flights. In December of ’23, we had the large aircraft, but we had three departures a day; now we are at five departures a day,” Green said.

Of course, that means parking lot revenue was up. In 2022, parking collected more than $50,000; in 2023, it was more than $86,000. Green cautioned that they are now entering the lower-performing months, January and February, and it starts to pick up again in March.

What is the cost of flying out of Abilene? According to the data, if you book your flight 30 days in advance, the average cost of flying from Abilene is $453. In comparison, booking 30 days in advance from DFW is $249, while it’s $342 from Midland. Green mentioned that they are planning to talk with American Revenue Control to inquire about the pricing of flying out of Abilene.