Abilene Airport to receive $1.2M in coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON (Press Release)– The Abilene Regional Airport was awarded $1,156,170 in federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus at the airport and provide economic relief, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Sen. Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn.

“I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Abilene and the rest of our great state.”