ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If the pollen in the air is keeping you from enjoying the sunny spring weather, you don’t have to muddle through. Abilene Allergist Dr. Maggie Shringer shared that with the availability of over the counter medications, it’s just a matter of finding out what symptoms you have and picking a treatment to match.

“If you have allergies you don’t need to be in the bubble,” Shringer said.

Although, symptoms aren’t always easy to read. What seems like a minor annoyance could be indicative of an underlying issue like sinusitis or even a returning asthma diagnosis.

“I have a cold but it hasn’t gone away for last four weeks? that’s probably not a cold… It’s like runny nose, sneezing, you take Allegra or Claritin or Zertec. Okay it’s better but there are deeper problems,” Shringer explained.

With little rain and high winds, Shringer said pollen is being dispersed throughout nearly every open air area ,so those that suffer from seasonal allergies don’t have to be in direct contact with the West Texas foliage to feel the spring sting. When symptoms persist, she shared it’s best to consult the professionals.

“You can do just a symptomatic treatment or if you want to be more specific about it you can come to a specialist like myself… You can get the over the counter medications. But if you are not sure. Talk to your doctor,” Shringer advised.

Instead of stocking up on tissues and hoping for the best, get to know what’s causing your specific symptoms and make a plan to treat it before going out.