ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city of Abilene Animal Services is asking people to donate fresh newspaper for the pups’ and kittens’ kennels.

“Your newspaper donations are an essential need for our shelter pets,” said the Abilene Animal Services in a Facebook post. “We use newspaper on a daily basis throughout our shelter.

The organization is also encouraging the community to host neighborhood/school newspaper drives.

All donations can be dropped off at 925 S. 25th.