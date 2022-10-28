ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place.

The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27.

Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be a $25 fee for each animal, or litters for $50.

Any animal that is an appropriate age must be up to date on vaccinations and spayed/neutered. The City of Abilene will require proof from a veterinarian.

Lastly, the animal(s) must be in good health, not dangerous and not feral.