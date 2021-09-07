Abilene Animal Services waiving all adoption and reclaim fees

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — During the month of August, Abilene Animal Services saw 245 cats and more than 300 dogs come into the shelter with few adoptions.

Now the City of Abilene Animal Services is asking for the help of the community to save lives, as the animals that are getting adopted or reclaimed are being replaced with new strays that are coming in.

After yet another visit to a local animal shelter, Abilene resident Calista Worswick says her family has given her a nickname.

“They call me the crazy cat lady because I now have three,” said Worswick. “We came in and held a few but then this little guy was just taken home. They are super wonderful here, defnitely helped us and gave us our new, furry little love.”

It’s people like Worswick that the Abilene Animal Services says they desperately need now after a long Labor Day weekend pushed them to full capacity.

Director of Animal Services Justin Lelesch says over the course of the pandemic, they’ve seen a 10% increase in dogs and cats coming to the shelter.

“Roughly about 73% of the cats and 70% of the dogs are coming in as strays with no identification. That makes it really difficult for us to network. We have to hold those animals for the state-required holding period and then try and network them as they come in as well,” said Lelesch.

That holding period is at least three days for the Lone Star State, but Lelesch says even one adoption can even make three times the difference.

“With every adoption or reclaim, you’re not just saving that one animal that you’re taking home, you’re saving multiple,” Lelesch says.

And that’s exactly what Worswick has done here in the Key City.

“You can never go wrong with cats and dogs, I mean animals are love, they’re friendly and they will always be by your side no matter what, said Worswick.”

As of Tuesday, the City of Abilene Animal Services is waiving all adoption and reclaim fees, in hopes of making more space for any additional animals that come in.

If you’re looking to adopt click here.