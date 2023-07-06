ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ALL KIND Animal Initiative has announced that as of July 6, all wings at the shelter will be closed until further notice due to a few cases of parvo.

Puppies will be available for adoption based on age, number of vaccines, and location during this time. The initiative is consulting with veterinarians and taking every precaution possible, according to the announcement.

The team does walkthroughs daily to check on the animals. On July 5, team members noticed two litters of puppies appeared to be ill. After testing, it was confirmed they had parvo. The team will continue to monitor and test animals for parvo, and those that test negative will receive vaccinations and boosters.

The initiative received 574 animals during the month of June. Team members took in 227 cats and 347 dogs. The ALL KIND Animal Initiative crew asks that animal owners keep their pets up to date on vaccines. Their goal is to “Prevent the spread of illness in order to save as many animals as we can.”