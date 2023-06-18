ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ALL KIND Animal Initiative has announced that a parvo outbreak has occurred in the yellow wing at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

As of June 18, the yellow wing will remain closed until further notice. At this time, no other wings are affected and staff are consulting with veterinarians while taking every precaution possible.

According to a post from the All Kind Initiative, the team does multiple walkthroughs each day to check on the animals. They noticed multiple puppies were very ill Sunday morning (they showed no signs of alarm Saturday) and confirmed there were multiple parvo cases through testing.

The staff will continue to closely monitor all animals in their care. They shared they test a few puppies from every litter and single dogs for parvo, then vaccinate and give boosters after two weeks if they are still at the shelter. If any puppy showed symptoms, they re-test for parvo as soon as possible.

The shelter currently has 135 puppies total and staff ask that animal owners vaccinate their pets. The shelter’s goal is to “prevent the spread of illness in order to save as many animals as we can.”