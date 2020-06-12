Abilene Animal Shelter dogs & cats flown out to shelters in need of pets for adoption

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The City of Abilene’s Animal Services has teamed up with the nonprofit organization Dog Is My Copilot to relocate more than 60 animals to shelters experiencing a shortage of adoptable pets.

Abilene Animal Services staff and volunteers were at the Abilene Animal Shelter as early as 2 a.m. Friday, June 12th to begin preparing and gathering dogs and cats for their big travel day. By 5 a.m., the crated animals were on their way to Abilene Aero, and by 7 a.m., everyone was in the air, flying toward their new homes.

To learn more about Dog Is My Copilot, click here.

Friday’s flight was the first flight coordinated between Abilene Animal Services and Dog Is My Copilot, which is a 501(c)3 organization that transports at risk animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers in other geographic regions where loving families are waiting to adopt the animals. The flight is provided at no cost to Abilene Animal Services.

This flight also marked a milestone for Dog Is My Copilot; on board was Luther, the organization’s 14,000th animal to be flown from an overcrowded shelter to one in need of more adoptable pets.

Abilene Animal Services looks forward to working with Dog Is My Copilot again in the future!