Abilene Animal Shelter hopes to maintain 92 percent adoption/foster rate seen in October 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Almost all of the animals that came through the doors of the Abilene Animal Shelter were saved last month, a feat the interim-director hopes to maintain.

Mike Bricker, Abilene Animal Services interim director, says hundreds of dogs and cats were fostered or adopted in the month of October at a rate much higher than the previous year.

“We saved 92 percent of the animals in our shelter, It’s a big increase over last year where we only saved about 60 percent,” said Bricker.

Bricker says this high savior rate, if continued for a calendar year, would achieve the shelter’s goal of becoming a “no-kill” facility.

“By next October if we average over 90 percent then we can declare ourselves a no kill shelter,” said Bricker.

However, that standard won’t be easy to maintain. Bricker says it can only be accomplished with the community’s help.

“We always seek out adopters, fosters and rescues it takes more of the communities effort,” said Bricker.

He says space is the largest issue, but with the community’s help the issue can be better resolved.

“We need fosters, we need adopters, we want to increase the chances these animals have for happy healthy lives,” said Bricker.

The winter months will be easier to get through for the shelter, but with the busy spring approaching Bricker is preparing for a tough battle.

“February, March, Aril that’s when it’d be more difficult that’s when we get in tons of kittens tons of puppies,” said Bricker.

However, with help from Abilenians Bricker says it’s a fight that can be made a little easier.

“The more community involvement the greater chance of becoming a no-kill shelter,” said Bricker.