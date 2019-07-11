Abilene Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This is one of the busiest times of the year for the Abilene Animal Shelter, so they’re asking for volunteers to help care for the animals.

The shelter currently has 10 volunteers, but they’re looking to triple that number.

Supervisor Jackie Hernandez says the process is easy and you’ll make a difference for these animals.

“The first step in becoming a volunteer here is going on our website and downloading our handbook,” Hernandez says. “There are a few forms you fill out and an application you send that back to us, and we email you letting you know when our orientation days are.”

To volunteer, just go to the city website and fill out the volunteer form.

All volunteers are required to attend an orientation session, the next of which will be held July 16 at 4 p.m. at the animal shelter.

