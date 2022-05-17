ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter issued an alert Tuesday, stating its urgent need for additional foster homes.

According to a release from the Abilene Animal Shelter, it is in need of temporary foster homes for 36 dogs who are set to be flown to their forever families at the end of the month of May, through the Dog is My Co-Pilot program.

By fostering a dog, or 15, you can help free up space at the shelter and save lives in the process.

The shelter said these foster dogs would need to be returned to the shelter by May 27.

To become a foster dog parent, call the shelter at (325) 698-0085 or stop by the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th Street. Click here to view all adoptable animals at the shelter.