Abilene Animal Shelter needs peanut butter, Kong toys to calm pets during 4th of July

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter needs peanut butter and Kong toy donations to keep their pets calm during the 4th of July.

A social media post reveals the Shelter is already getting prepared, saying, “this year we hope to keep our shelter pets calm during the 4th of July with a Kong-O-Thon. Our Kong’s have arrived and our peanut butter has been ordered.”

However, they are still in need of more donations! Anyone with new or gently used Kong toys or Xylitol-free peanut butter is asked to drop the items off at the Animal Shelter by the end of the Day on July 3.

The Abilene Animal Shelter is located at 925 S. 25th Street and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday.