Abilene Animal Shelter reaches capacity

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Animal Shelter is at capacity.

Officials say the increase is due to owners not spaying or neutering their pets, but another popular factor is lifestyle changes, like new babies or homes.

Some animals have been in the shelter for months, and officials are calling on the community to find homes for these dogs and cats.

“If you can’t adopt a dog you can pay it forward, paying for an adoption fee or even half of an adoption fee. Just going online, being like ‘Hey, this is Abby. I saw her on the news. I can’t adopt her, but how about you?’ You know, that kind of thing, just networking them and just branching out,” says Jackie Hernandez, Animal Shelter Supervisor.

Officials recommend spaying neutering your pets to prevent litters of puppies and kittens.