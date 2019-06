ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s recently been a big increase in cats at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

More than 20 cats and kittens were brought into the shelter within just one hour.

Officials say since Monday, more than 80 cats and kittens entered their care.

The cat room is at maximum capacity and they are unable to take any more felines today.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat or kitten, you can visit the shelter at 925 South 25th Street.