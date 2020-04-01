Abilene announces 21st Champion for Children Award winners

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The 21st Annual Champion for Children statewide Child Abuse Prevention conference, was to be held on March 31 and April 1, 2020, but was canceled due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Each year award nominations are accepted in four categories, for professionals, volunteers, businesses, caregivers and other community partners who go above and beyond in serving the children and families in our community. The four award winners for this year are (pictured left to right, above):

Community Champion – Barbara Massey is the Principal at Abilene ISD’s Jefferson Center. Mrs. Massey works with at-risk students and has helped them become better students by being a firm but loving role model.

Child Welfare Champion – Alexis McClain is an Adoptions Caseworker with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She is eager to serve each of the foster families she works with.

Frontline Champion – Detective Chris Milliorn, is a Forensic Specialist in the Abilene Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit. His job includes identifying online predators who target children.

Heart of the Champion – Michelle Perkins, is the Director of New Horizon’s Audrey Grace House which is a group home for at-risk youth. Michelle is a force of positivity for the children and her staff.

Organizers wanted to recognize the winners for the important part they play in helping families and more importantly, children, in our community, to lead better and safer lives. The winners will receive their plaques at next year’s conference.

April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and organizers would like to remind everyone to do their part and report child abuse.