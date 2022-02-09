ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Monday marked one year since a fire at the Briarwood Apartments claimed more than 20 units and displaced 65 residents.

The three-alarm fire happened early Sunday, February 7, 2021, drawing a large response from Abilene firefighters.

Lakinda Kelly, who had been living at the apartments until the fire, says the effects of that day are plain to see. She occasionally sees people that once were neighbors still without homes.

“I’ve seen some that I drive on the street and they are homeless. They’re sitting on the street with nowhere to go,” said Kelly. “It makes me wish I could do more for them.”

Abilene Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Burden recalls responding to the fire. He says the loss of such a massive structure made its own impact on responding firemen.

“The whole day was just kind of somber knowing that there was a human cost to this. In this event, there were anywhere from 60-75 people displaced. Well that’s a lot of families,” said Burden.

A bright spot that day, however, was the community’s support for fire victims. The American Red Cross arranged a triage center for victims after the fire, as well as a temporary place to stay.

“I remember this one woman, she couldn’t find her dog, so for hours we were just out searching. I’m so grateful that we were there and able to provide some hope,” said Robyn Flores with the Abilene Red Cross.

On that chilly morning, the owners of Laundy Luv laundromat next door to the apartments opened its doors to evacuating residents. Staff handed out extra blankets, jackets, and snacks. A mystery donor even dropped off donuts and McDonald’s to those escaping the fire.

Manager Alexandra Esparza recalls the chaos of the day but also its triumph.

“What I remember was the emotion, but other than that was how everyone came together and it was so touching to see,” said Esparza.