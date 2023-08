From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The month of August it’s fair share of 100° afternoon and it looks like the pattern will remain the same for the big country. More hot temperatures are on the way for the area for today, look for sunny skies high around 107° Southwest 15 to 20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies, a low of 81° will be from the south 15 to 20 mph through the night.