From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The upcoming weekend will be a hot one across the area where we will see those afternoon highs soar past the 100’s and be accompanied by heat advisories and warnings in the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 109 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph.