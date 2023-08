From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This weekend is looking very similar to what the last several have looked like across the Big Country. We will continue to see more hot temperatures with those readings up around 100 degrees. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 104 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.