From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are wanting some changes in the forecast with cooler weather anytime soon, you may have to wait awhile as the same weather pattern we have had for several weeks will continue. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.