From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances will begin to wrap up for the Big Country today but it will remain chilly through the weekend. In fact those afternoon highs Sat & Sun will stay cool. For today, look for shower chances early at 40% with cloudy skies and a high around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at around 10-15 with gusts to 20mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at around 10-15 mph.