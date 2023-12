From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern lately for the last several days has looked like it has hit a rut with no changes to extreme conditions other than just smooth sailing with mild temps and a dry forecast. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.