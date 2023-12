From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Busy travel weekend is coming up right before the Christmas holiday and it looks like weather will not be a problem for the Big Country. Temps will stay mild with some rain chances throughout. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 69. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph range. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.