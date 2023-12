From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last few days of 2023 will remain uneventful and it looks like not much activity in the weather pattern will carry over into the new year. Highs are expected to rise as we go through the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.