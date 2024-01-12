From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front will push through the area for today making it feel cooler but the main event or the much colder air will arrive late Sunday into the first part of next week. Expect frigid temps coming. For today, look for sunny skies and cooler with a high around 49 degrees. The winds will be strong at 25-30 mph out of the northwest. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and shift to the southwest late.