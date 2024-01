From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A gentle start to 2024 will continue for all of the Big Country and even through this weekend where we will see those afternoon highs peak up to the 60’s for high by the time Sunday rolls around. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will become breezy through the day at 10-15 mph from the south. For tonight mostly clear skies and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph.