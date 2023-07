From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With the weekend coming up, you may be planning some outdoor activity. Try to make those plans for early day or late evening as afternoon highs will continue to be hot into the 100’s. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph through the day. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph through the night.