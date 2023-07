From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend we are not looking for any big time changes coming in our conditions. In fact we will continue with the hot & dry weather with highs in the 100’s. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 101 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph.