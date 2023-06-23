From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Just when you thought those triple digits were gone for awhile, they will rear their ugly head as we make our way for the weekend and into next week where we will be looking at extreme heat again. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 78 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph from the southeast.