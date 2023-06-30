From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Finally a break in the weather pattern appears imminent as we look for slightly cooler temps this weekend and even a shot at some rainfall. All of these will be a welcome sight to the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south and at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 76 degrees with a 20% chance of showers. The winds will again be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south through the night.