From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This weekend will have a definite fall-like feel in the air as those highs will continue to be into the 60’s with the overnight lows right into the 40’s. It should be great to get out and enjoy. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at around 5-10 mph.