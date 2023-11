From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have a great looking Friday afternoon temperature wise but into the weekend, we will see cooler temps moving into the area. Cooler weather however will stick around into the first of next week. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.