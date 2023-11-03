From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend is almost here and after a week that started off on the chilly side, we now have weather favorable for outdoor activity here in the Big Country. Those afternoon highs are headed for the upper 70’s. For today…we will see sunny skies and a high around 73 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.