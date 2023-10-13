From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If fall weather is what you have been wanting then fall is what you will get…at least for the next several days as highs will be in the 70’s and the lows will get to the upper 40’s in the evenings. For today, look for sunny skies but the high only up around 79 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the north at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph.