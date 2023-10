From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have reached the latter part of October and only seen a few hints of fall weather for the Big Country. This weekend will feel more like later summer instead of fall for the area. For today, look for sunny skies and a high topping off around 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 10 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.