From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A return to wet weather pattern is what we can expect as we move into the weekend for the Big Country. Rain chances will increase. For today, Falling temps this morning at 71 degrees dropping to 63 degrees by late today. We will also see a 30% chance of showers and the winds will be out of the south southwest at 10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies a 60% chance of showers and a low around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.