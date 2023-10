From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances have cleared out and now we are left with cool air that will continue to filter through the Big Country through the weekend making for a nice change of pace. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 10 mph.