From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain in the forecast has been nice, but now as we head into the weekend, we now will start to see drier air begin to move back into the Big Country. Temps will remain seasonal through the period. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers and a high around 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for a 50% chance of showers with a low around 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph.